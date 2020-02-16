Five fun things to do on Family Day in Campbell River

Outside or inside, we’ve got you covered with ideas for both

This Family Day, consider spending some time outside and go for a walk along the Sea Walk in Campbell River. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Family Day is finally here. You’ve spent the weekend with your family, but are fresh out of ideas for Monday. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. We rounded up five fun things (and a bonus) you could do with your family in Campbell River – and in the mountains.

1. Pancake breakfast

A day that starts off with pancakes has the potential to be a very good day. So why not start yours off with the Campbell River Kinsmen’s Pancake Breakfast at the Sportsplex. Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the Kinsmen will be serving up pancakes. It’s $6 for adults, $3 for kids and kids under 5 eat for free.

If you miss breakfast, the Kinsmen will also be serving lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

2. Play the day away

Campbell River Recreation and Culture is hosting a variety of free activities at the Sportsplex. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., they’ll have a host of activities to take part in, including Family Gym, Golf Dart with the Campbell River Golf and Country Club, badminton, basketball, racquetball/squash, table tennis, foosball, craft and playdoh room, and the weight room for those over 12.

3. Hit the slopes

Mount Washington Alpine Resort is continuing its Family Day weekends with 50 per cent off lift tickets and nordic trail passes for B.C. residents. You’ll want to bring proof of B.C. residency when you buy your passes.

4. Splash and skate

Strathcona Gardens is offering free swimming and skating between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will be family fun games and hot chocolate on hand as well.

5. Enjoy the sun

If the forecast holds true, Family Day is shaping up to be quite nice. Environment Canada is predicting a high of 7 C with a mix of sun and cloud in Campbell River. Why not take advantage of the sun and go for a walk?

There are many options, but consider the Sea Walk, or Beaver Lodge Lands.

BONUS – Tour the driftwood sculptures

With the weather taking a turn, now may be the perfect time to check out some of local driftwood artist Alex Witcombe’s creations. Thanks to this handy map, you can check out a few of his public sculptures. A form of transportation is recommended if you want to check out all five the Campbell River area sculptures.

