This Family Day, consider spending some time outside and go for a walk along the Sea Walk in Campbell River. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Five fun things to do on Family Day in Campbell River

Outside or inside, we’ve got you covered with ideas for both

Family Day is finally here. You’ve spent the weekend with your family, but are fresh out of ideas for Monday. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. We rounded up five fun things (and a bonus) you could do with your family in Campbell River – and in the mountains.

1. Pancake breakfast

A day that starts off with pancakes has the potential to be a very good day. So why not start yours off with the Campbell River Kinsmen’s Pancake Breakfast at the Sportsplex. Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the Kinsmen will be serving up pancakes. It’s $6 for adults, $3 for kids and kids under 5 eat for free.

If you miss breakfast, the Kinsmen will also be serving lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

RELATED: Kinsmen open Operating Room toolbox

2. Play the day away

Campbell River Recreation and Culture is hosting a variety of free activities at the Sportsplex. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., they’ll have a host of activities to take part in, including Family Gym, Golf Dart with the Campbell River Golf and Country Club, badminton, basketball, racquetball/squash, table tennis, foosball, craft and playdoh room, and the weight room for those over 12.

3. Hit the slopes

Mount Washington Alpine Resort is continuing its Family Day weekends with 50 per cent off lift tickets and nordic trail passes for B.C. residents. You’ll want to bring proof of B.C. residency when you buy your passes.

4. Splash and skate

Strathcona Gardens is offering free swimming and skating between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will be family fun games and hot chocolate on hand as well.

5. Enjoy the sun

If the forecast holds true, Family Day is shaping up to be quite nice. Environment Canada is predicting a high of 7 C with a mix of sun and cloud in Campbell River. Why not take advantage of the sun and go for a walk?

There are many options, but consider the Sea Walk, or Beaver Lodge Lands.

BONUS – Tour the driftwood sculptures

With the weather taking a turn, now may be the perfect time to check out some of local driftwood artist Alex Witcombe’s creations. Thanks to this handy map, you can check out a few of his public sculptures. A form of transportation is recommended if you want to check out all five the Campbell River area sculptures.

RELATED: Dinosaur sighting

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverFamily activities

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wounded Warrior Run starts in Port Hardy Feb. 23

Just Posted

Five fun things to do on Family Day in Campbell River

Outside or inside, we’ve got you covered with ideas for both

Campbell River City Council to look at more protection measures for great blue herons

Initial recommendation report came back with a few options, which will now be fleshed out

Campbell River Midget Tyees claim semi-final victory in overtime over Peninsula Eagles

The Campbell River Midget Tyees won their semi-final playoff game at Rod… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP step up patrols to counteract rise in vehicle break-ins

In the last three weeks, The Campbell River RCMP has seen an… Continue reading

‘Blanket’ secondary suites bylaw for Campbell River stalls after first reading

Suites may be allowed in ‘all new construction’ but possibly not in ‘established neighbourhoods’

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1

Vancouver tumbles out of top spot in Pacific Division

Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Protests against Coastal GasLink have disrupted rail service

B.C. VIEWS: Inaction on pipeline protests not a viable response

Columnist Frank Bucholtz on how the Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute got so bad

PHOTOS: Top 10 memories of the 2010 Olympics

Black Press Media’s Jenna Hauck, shares some of her most memorable images of 2010 Winter Games

#FoxForFiver: Support grows in B.C. to put Terry Fox on new $5 bill

Terry Fox’ Marathon of Hope raised money for cancer research

Registration opens soon for BC 55+ Games in Richmond

2020 55+ Games have been officially scheduled for Sept. 15 to 19

Trudeau confers with cabinet ministers as rail blockades continue

The Trudeau government has been criticized for not doing more to end the blockades

Canadian nurses’ unions warn national standards for coronavirus protection too low

President says safety protocols nationwide are inadequate compared to those in Ontario and other countries

Most Read