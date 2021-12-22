First Nation helps out Campbell River middle school students with fundraiser

The 2021/ 2022 École Phoenix Middle School Grade 6/7 class expresses their gratitude to We Wai Kai First Nation Chief Ronnie Chickite for aiding them with their Water First fundraiser. Contributed photo

Grade 6/7 students at École Phoenix Middle School are a little closer to their fundraising goals after a boost from a local First Nation.

The We Wai Kai First Nation council bought all of its Christmas gift cards from the students, resulting in $1,500 raised for their Water First charity efforts.

Tara Gordon, who teaches the students, said she spoke with We Wai Kai Chief Ronnie Chickite, who mentioned the First Nation buys gift cards for its members each year.

“He said if they can do that and help out other people at the same time, that makes it even better, and I completely agree with him,” Gordon said.

Half of the class’s fundraising efforts will go towards Canadian charity Water First, which works exclusively with Indigenous communities in the country. The other half will go towards field trips for the students. The class now sits at about $2,200 of their $7,000 fundraising goal.

“I am extremely happy and grateful to know that children in this community get to learn from and experience the values of strong leaders, organizations, and businesses in our community,” Gordon said.

“Community members who bought from us show children that anybody can make a difference – big or small, and those values can make a big difference in the developing beliefs and values of our children.”



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

