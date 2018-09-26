Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

Laverne Henderson offically opens the festival with one of her family’s traditional songs. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The annual Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House once again celebrated our natural environment on Sunday, with hundreds turning out to wander the iconic property at the north end of Campbell River, learn about conservation efforts and peruse locally, sustainably-produced goods.

Backed by the music of local musican Doug Folkins wafting over the grounds throughout most of the day, visitors browsed tables of baked goods and crafts produced by local artisans, spoke with environmental experts at booths from organizations like Greenways Land Trust and the city’s water department, watched demonstrations on fly tying and casting, as well as having the opportunity to join interpretive tours of the house and property.

New this year were presentations by local world-renowned photographer Eiko Jones exploring the relationship salmon and its habitat, shuttle service to the grounds from up the road at the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, traffic calming and pedestrian crossing services by Citizens on Patrol, a festival lounge hosted by Beach Fire Brewery and Nosh House and a presentation on the human impact on the watershed by local environmentalist and founding member of Greenways Land Trust Chuck DeSourcy.

The City of Campbell River also gave out its annual Stewardship Awards celebrating those within our community who go above and beyond in helping protect our natural world.