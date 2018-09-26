Laverne Henderson offically opens the festival with one of her family’s traditional songs. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

The annual Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House once again celebrated our natural environment on Sunday, with hundreds turning out to wander the iconic property at the north end of Campbell River, learn about conservation efforts and peruse locally, sustainably-produced goods.

Backed by the music of local musican Doug Folkins wafting over the grounds throughout most of the day, visitors browsed tables of baked goods and crafts produced by local artisans, spoke with environmental experts at booths from organizations like Greenways Land Trust and the city’s water department, watched demonstrations on fly tying and casting, as well as having the opportunity to join interpretive tours of the house and property.

New this year were presentations by local world-renowned photographer Eiko Jones exploring the relationship salmon and its habitat, shuttle service to the grounds from up the road at the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, traffic calming and pedestrian crossing services by Citizens on Patrol, a festival lounge hosted by Beach Fire Brewery and Nosh House and a presentation on the human impact on the watershed by local environmentalist and founding member of Greenways Land Trust Chuck DeSourcy.

The City of Campbell River also gave out its annual Stewardship Awards celebrating those within our community who go above and beyond in helping protect our natural world.

Check out a video of some of the fun:

Previous story
WATCH: Rare close encounter with whale pod
Next story
Annual awards celebrate stewards of the environment

Just Posted

Annual awards celebrate stewards of the environment

City of Campbell river recognizes those who go above and beyond in protecting nature

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

BC Hydro increases flows at John Hart Dam

Recent rainfall increases water levels in Campbell River system

Campbell River municipal candidates re-affirm importance of the arts

The first all-candidates meeting of the election season took place at the… Continue reading

City installs trial 40 km/hour speed limits in two residential areas

Signs are now up for new 40 km/hour speed limits in the… Continue reading

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

Most Read