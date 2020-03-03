Donation means Campbell River seniors will have a spring fling

Pam Mann, Nurse Administrator of the Campbell River & District Adult Care Society accepted a $1,500 cheque from Greg Manzulenko, Plant Manager from the Island Generation Facility. Capital Power donated these funds to support the Annual Spring Fling event in June. The purpose of Spring Fling is to provide seniors with an opportunity to enjoy dinner and entertainment for the night. Most of CRADACS seniors do not get an opportunity to go out of their homes to enjoy socialization.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map