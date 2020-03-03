Donation means Campbell River seniors will have a spring fling

Pam Mann, Nurse Administrator (back row on left) of the Campbell River & District Adult Care Society accepted a $1,500 cheque from Greg Manzulenko (back row on right), Plant Manager from the Island Generation Facility. Capital Power donated these funds to support the Annual Spring Fling event in June. The purpose of Spring Fling is to provide our seniors with an opportunity to enjoy dinner and entertainment for the night. Most of our seniors do not get an opportunity to go out of their homes to enjoy socialization. Pictured are two happy clients; Roy Briggs and Lody Koussaya (left to right). Photo contributed