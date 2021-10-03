Interpreter Ethan Holt (right) helps Olivia Zacharias release some perch into the harbour in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

Discovery Passage Aquarium ends season with annual Release Day Party

Animals were released back into the ocean by seasons pass holders

Another season is at its end for the Discovery Passage Aquarium.

As is tradition, the aquarium celebrated its annual release party on Oct. 3.

“We’re releasing all of our sea creatures that we’ve had all summer long. It’s very exciting,” said interpreter Abby Walker. “Our seasons pass holders all got emails inviting them to come help with release day. They get to grab buckets and bring them to certain release sites.”

Participants lined up starting at 2 p.m. to help bring the various sea creatures back home. The animals were released off the Discovery Pier using a low-impact dumbwaiter system, also into the harbour at Fisherman’s Wharf and brought to the Explorer Lab Beach.

