Kids (and adults alike) got quite a kick out of watching Thanos, the Discovery Passage Aquarium’s giant pacific octopus, devour his birthday cake on Sunday at the aquarium’s eighth birthday party. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Discovery Passage Aquarium celebrates eight years of education and fun

Wanna see a giant pacific octopus get fed a cake made out of krill?

The Discovery Passage Aquarium celebrated its eighth birthday over the weekend, but it was those who attended who got the gifts.

Not only was admission to the aquarium half price on Sunday, but there were also games to be played, a sidewalk chalk contest over at the Explorer Lab, and a special feeding of Thanos the giant pacific octopus, where he received a krill cake, much to the delight of the many children (and adults) gathered around his tank.

There were also non-krill cupcakes given out by the enthusiastic staff to any and all who wanted one.

But there’s no time for an after-party hangover. The staff and volunteers at the aquarium will now focus on the work that needs to be done for the rest of the season.

RELATED: Aquarium getting prepped for opening day

RELATED: Residents urged to take responsibility for cleaning up the ocean

Next up on the calendar in terms of special events are the aquarium’s summer camps, the first of which start this week.

There are two different-themed week-long camps being offered for kids age 7-12 this summer.

The science-themed camps, which run this week, and again July 29 to Aug 2 and Aug. 19 to 23, will involve non-invasive experiments with the creatures in the tanks of the wet lab. The art-themed camps, which run July 22-26 and Aug. 12 to 16, allow the kids to explore the creatures using the arts – painting, drawing and sculpting them in their natural habitat.

And, of course, all camps are filled with education surrounding the creatures in our local waters and an exploration and examination of the diversity of the ocean in our front yard.

There’s still room and time to register for the week-long camps by heading to discoverypassageaquarium.ca and hitting the “Explorer Lab” tab at the top of the page.

Or there’s a direct link the the registration page here.

Check out some of the fun at Sunday’s birthday party, including the feeding of Thanos the giant pacific octopus!


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Want to know how to bring your food idea to market?

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP looks for help with two cases from Canada Day weekend

An ‘erratic driver’ smashed a fence near the sportsplex and a damaged a Hydro pole and equipment

North Island Chefs Association chef receives national honour

Lesley Stav presented with Culinary Federation President’s Award

Want to know how to bring your food idea to market?

City workshop looks to help food entrepreneurs make the most of their recipes or products

City of Campbell River announces 2019 CR Live Streets lineup

Evening event series runs five Wednesdays in a row, starting July 17

Campbell River gymnasts become 2019 Island Champions

The Island Championships where held June 15/16 in Nanaimo this year and… Continue reading

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

Search and rescue looking for Island hiker in Strathcona Park

Murray Naswell of Cumberland was supposed to hike up a summit Wednesday

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Victoria-area ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Housing company says Binishell structures eco and affordability-friendly

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

Most Read