Discovery Passage Aquarium celebrates eight years of education and fun

Kids (and adults alike) got quite a kick out of watching Thanos, the Discovery Passage Aquarium’s giant pacific octopus, devour his birthday cake on Sunday at the aquarium’s eighth birthday party. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The Discovery Passage Aquarium celebrated its eighth birthday over the weekend, but it was those who attended who got the gifts.

Not only was admission to the aquarium half price on Sunday, but there were also games to be played, a sidewalk chalk contest over at the Explorer Lab, and a special feeding of Thanos the giant pacific octopus, where he received a krill cake, much to the delight of the many children (and adults) gathered around his tank.

There were also non-krill cupcakes given out by the enthusiastic staff to any and all who wanted one.

But there’s no time for an after-party hangover. The staff and volunteers at the aquarium will now focus on the work that needs to be done for the rest of the season.

RELATED: Aquarium getting prepped for opening day

RELATED: Residents urged to take responsibility for cleaning up the ocean

Next up on the calendar in terms of special events are the aquarium’s summer camps, the first of which start this week.

There are two different-themed week-long camps being offered for kids age 7-12 this summer.

The science-themed camps, which run this week, and again July 29 to Aug 2 and Aug. 19 to 23, will involve non-invasive experiments with the creatures in the tanks of the wet lab. The art-themed camps, which run July 22-26 and Aug. 12 to 16, allow the kids to explore the creatures using the arts – painting, drawing and sculpting them in their natural habitat.

And, of course, all camps are filled with education surrounding the creatures in our local waters and an exploration and examination of the diversity of the ocean in our front yard.

There’s still room and time to register for the week-long camps by heading to discoverypassageaquarium.ca and hitting the “Explorer Lab” tab at the top of the page.

Or there’s a direct link the the registration page here.

Check out some of the fun at Sunday’s birthday party, including the feeding of Thanos the giant pacific octopus!



miked@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter