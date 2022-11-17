Disc Golfers invited to compete in the Ice Bowl and help the Food Bank

If you want to help raise funds for the Campbell River Food Bank and you like disc golf, sign up for the Campbell River Ice Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

Entry fee is $25 plus a donation fo canned goods, except for the Junior division, where entry is a donation of canned goods only.

There will be gold, blue and red divisions and if there’s enough interest, there could be a ladies division. A maximu of 10 mulligans may be purchased at $2 a piece.

So far 38 people have signed up and all entry fees will go to the Food Bank. If people want to sign up they can do so on Discgolfscene.com/tournaments/British_Columbia.