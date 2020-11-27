Dementia awareness project starting in Campbell River

Bill and Jocelyn Reekie dancing at a Campbell River adult care event in 2014. Photo submitted

Bill and Jocelyn Reekie dancing at a Campbell River adult care event in 2014. Photo submitted

Work has begun to develop greater dementia awareness and support in Campbell River.

A $5,000 Plan-H Community Connectedness grant received by the city and the Campbell River Seniors Network will support a dementia awareness project based on local needs. The initial work will bring together a volunteer advisory group composed of families, caregivers, key local organizations and others working or living with people experiencing dementia.

“This project will help people with dementia feel comfortable shopping, walking, getting around and enjoying life to its fullest in our community,” says Mary Catherine Williams, executive director of Volunteer Campbell River.

“It will also help community members understand that dementia is not a disease. It’s a group of symptoms caused by disorders affecting the brain,” says Brenda Wagman of the Campbell River Seniors Network.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia. The group of symptoms involves vascular dementia (the second most common type), Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease and Lewy body, to name a few.

Wagman adds: “One big misconception is that dementia only occurs in elderly people.”

Bill Reekie was a well-known community member who managed Strathcona Gardens for 26 years. Reekie started to experience symptoms of dementia at the age of 55. He lived with dementia for the next 15 years. Bill’s wife Jocelyn stresses the importance of having a supportive and well-informed community to improve the quality of life for those living with dementia.

“Bill did everything he could to keep himself active in the community and fit for as long as he could,” she says. “For several years after he retired from his position at Strathcona Gardens, he volunteered with the Mountainaire Aviation Rescue Society and Greenways Land Trust. For two and a half years, he attended the Adult Care Program three mornings a week, where he found joy and stimulation in the social aspects and the activities provided. It is a wonderful program, and was a great help to me, too.”

Initial project work began this fall, and includes:

· researching awareness campaigns in other communities,

· identifying specific local needs

· developing a strategy for Campbell River

A project coordinator, Cheryl Stinson has been hired. She also works with the Seniors Hub group and the CR Volunteer Centre.

RELATED: Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City thanks Grieg Seafood for ongoing specialized recreation program support

Just Posted

West Vancouver Island’s Ehattesaht First Nation continues lock down after 9 active cases were reported today after a visitor tested positive last week. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Ehattesaht First Nation’s COVID-19 nightmare: nine active cases, a storm and a power outage

The Vancouver Island First Nation in a lockdown since the first case was reported last week

North Island mayors say their voices should be heard by DFO before final decisions are made about fish farms. (Black Press file photo)
Mayors asking to be let in on fish farm consultations

DFO evaluating 18 Discovery Island fish farms and transitioning from open-net farms

“Scirocco” the unicorn, built collaboratively by CAP, Apex, Equinox, Gathering Place and Nexus program students under the guidance of artist Alex Witcombe of Drifted Creations, in its home in the middle of Robron Centre’s courtyard. SD72 photo
Building community at Campbell River’s Robron Centre one piece of driftwood at a time

Passing by the courtyard at Robron Centre one can’t help but stop… Continue reading

Windy conditions in Campbell River Nov. 27 made for some picturesque wave action at Ken Forde Park. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell River region wakes up to windy day

The Campbell River area woke up to blustery conditions on Friday, Nov.… Continue reading

Campbell River’s emergency crews are holding a holiday checkstop toy and donation drive on Dec. 5. File Photo
Campbell River emergency services to hold holiday charity checkstop

Unwrapped toys, non-perishable foods sought for donation drive

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Ahousaht First Nation confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Nov. 26, 2020. (Westerly file photo)
Ahousaht First Nation on lockdown over COVID-19

“Emotions are high. The anxiety is high. We want our community to pull through.”

The car Lawrence O'Connor raced in the Duel in the Desert, a race benefitting Amnesty International. (Submitted)
First publicly confirmed COVID-19 case in Port Hardy has been isolated since before symptoms occurred

“Hopefully this particular strain will die inside of me.”

Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Woman escapes from fire that claimed home in The Slopes at Lake Cowichan

The fire started around 11 a.m.

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Freighter anchored off Kin Beach in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
MP to host expert panel for virtual town hall on freighter anchorages issue

Residents can participate through MacGregor’s website or Facebook page Dec. 3

Most Read