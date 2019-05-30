Participants in the Defeat Depression Walk gather for a group photo at the start point in Robert V. Ostler Park. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Defeat Depression Walk brings mental health out of the shadows

Campbell River event organizers praised by MP Rachel Blaney

Saturday’s Defeat Depression Walk helped bring the struggle with depression out into the open.

“Often depression is something that people hide,” North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney said before the walk got underway from Robert V. Ostler Park. “And it’s when you’re struggling that people need that support.”

The walk was organized by the Campbell River Beacon Club and Blaney paid tribute to the organization for being there to help raise awareness and help people dealing with mental health issues.

“It’s wonderful that community group like this are there with their hands reaching out when people need it the most,” Blaney said.

Blaney said mental health is an issue she’s talked about in the House of Commons and that we have to join together as a community and as a country to ensure no one is left behind.

“Thank-you for all you do because you make Campbell River a much more beautiful community,” she said.

Walkers strolled from Robert V. Ostler Park to the Museum at Campbell River and back asking drivers to “Honk 4 Happiness.” Many did.

 

