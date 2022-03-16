Death Education Fair on Quadra Island April 3

The “Way To Go” folks are hosting a Death Education Fair on Sunday, April 3 from 1 – 3:30 p.m. in the Quadra Community Centre.

The fair is an opportunity to learn more about death and dying in a relaxed atmosphere, as well as expand your awareness about this topic. The emphasis of the Fair is on local, natural, alternative, and community minded approaches. It’s about bringing death back into the stream of life in real and tangible ways.

In a comfortable and friendly environment, learn about community-led death care, natural burial, caskets, shrouds, personal planning, hospice, grief and loss, MAID, and much more. In the main hall, peruse the information at each table, ask questions, and learn about topics of interest or those new to you, like aquamation. Upstairs in Room 3, sit and enjoy the exquisite Threshold Choir and any of the three presentations by community members. In the Green Room, come and relax in the Death Cafe where you can engage in directed conversation while enjoying tea and cookies.

Arrive any time during the event and stay as long as you like. At 1:30 there will be a presentation in the main hall, introducing the fair and each topic.

The result of living in a society that is shy to talk about death is that our knowledge about what is possible is often narrow and limited. Death is not a medical event; it is a human experience. It is something we do. How can we navigate it in ways that align with who we are and what we value?

Our “In Remembrance” table honours those we love who have died. Bring a picture or memento to place on the table, so that we may acknowledge our grief in missing them, and our gratitude for how their lives have touched ours.

Current public health protocols require that you show your vaccine passport at the door. Please be thoughtful to keep a respectful distance from the other guests and wear a mask if that is comfortable for you. If you have any symptoms of illness, stay in the comfort of your own home.

This is Quadra’s second Death Education Fair, the first one in November 2019 was well received, organizers say. Board the 12:30 p.m. ferry leaving Campbell River to participate.

Campbell River