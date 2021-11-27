2020 Community Chain close up. City of Campbell River photo

Create community connection, one link at a time

Community Chain program extended to whole city for second year

The City of Campbell River’s Community Chain is returning for a second year this year.

Help create connections within the community by contributing to the community chain, a project organized by the city’s recreation and culture department. The idea is to write your answers to two questions on paper links, which will be collected by recreation programmers and displayed in the community centre in January.

Last year the idea was started by a small group of seniors and people living with disabilities who wanted to work together — separately — to remain connected during the pandemic.

“The last two years have been challenging for communities, and we need to celebrate ourselves as a community and the ways we came together and supported each other. This project helps reinforce that feeling of togetherness, connection and well-being,” says recreation and culture programmer Deb Simpson. “The Community Chain is simple, but impactful – last year’s small chain got a lot of positive comments, so expanding the project is the next step. I’m really interested to see how the wishes for the future have changed since last year.”

The questions this year are:

1. Over the past year, what value or values have you seen demonstrated in the Campbell River community?

2. What is your wish for the future?

The first question is to be answered on a red link, and the second on a green link.

Links are available at the Sportsplex and at the Community Centre. They will also be at some holiday events over the next few weeks, including this weekend at the Toy & Craft Show and Sale at the Sportsplex, during voting for the gingerbread house competition at the Tidemark theatre from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, and then at the Campbell River Art Gallery during the Big Truck Parade on Dec. 3.

Common answers will be shared via a word cloud displayed in the Community Centre in January, and posted to the City’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

