Community invited to celebrate Walter Dion’s 70th birthday

Walter Dion is turning 70 and his friends have organized a “surprise” for him this Saturday. A drive-by birthday celebration will be held at 1 p.m. past his home. Photo submitted

Walter Dion is turning 70 and a big celebration is planned.

Dion has been a prominent fixture in Campbell River since 1964; always ready with a friendly wave and willingness to discuss his favorite hockey teams.

Many will remember Walter and his brother Danny riding their bikes throughout town. Most people referred to them as “the twins (they’re not!).” Walter is an accomplished and decorated Special Olympian, having won many awards in provincial, national and international games. Walter was a member of the Canadian floor hockey team that won the Silver medal at the Special Olympics International Games in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1983.

Celebrate Walter and this special milestone. On Saturday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m., join a birthday drive past of Walter’s home. The route will start on Thulin Street at 6th Avenue, travelling south on Thulin toward 5th Avenue and past Walter’s home. Volunteers will be present to help cars line up.

Remember to follow COVID protocols, stay in your vehicles and stay safe.

And shhh……. Don’t tell Walter, it’s a surprise!