Community Foundation launches 2022 Vital Signs survey

What are your favourite things about living in Campbell River and area? What could be improved to make your life better?

The Campbell River Community Foundation’s 2022 Vital Signs survey asks for your opinions on a number of areas critical to our community’s health and wellbeing, including arts and culture, sustainability, health, housing, safety, and work and economy.

By participating in the survey, Campbell River and area residents can share their opinions and experiences on pressing community issues. The information provided by the survey will be integrated into the Campbell River Community Foundation’s 2022 Vital Signs report, to be released this fall. The report will combine statistics, public opinion, and input from community leader consultations to provide a snapshot of livability and well-being in Campbell River and area.

The Campbell River Community Foundation published its latest Vital Signs report in 2018. Individuals, non-profits, and governing bodies use Vital Signs for planning, advocacy, requesting funding, community engagement and more. The 2022 Vital Signs report will update residents on what has changed over the past four years and will include some pandemic-related impacts on our community.

Your voice is important, the foundation says. It encourages everyone to participate in the survey, and encourage your family members, friends, and colleagues to participate as well.

The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CRCFVitalSigns2022 until July 15. For more information about the Campbell River Community Foundation’s 2022 Vital Signs report, go to www.crfoundation.ca/vital-signs/.

