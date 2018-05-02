Community Calendar

THURSDAYS

TOUCH RUGBY

Touch Rugby Thursdays for teens and adults started April 5 at Southgate Middle School field 6 p.m. $20 covers all spring & summer or $2 drop in. Bring cleats & water, no previous experience necessary! Call Jim for info at 250-202-9195.

SUNDAYS, MAY 6 – SEPT. 23

PIER STREET FARMERS MARKET

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Maritime Heritage Centre. The Pier Street Farmers Market is a seasonal institution in Campbell River, drawing patrons and vendors from around the Island every Sunday from May to September from 10 a.m. till 2:30 p.m.

FRI, MAY 4 – SUN, MAY 5

VANCOUVER ISLAND FIBRE FEST

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Campbell River Community Centre. Vancouver Island Fibre Fest draws people from all over British Columbia, Alberta and Washington for spinning, weaving, knitting, felting, quilting, embroidery and more.

SAT, MAY 5

RUMMAGE SALE FUNDRAISER & SPRING CLEAN WORK BEE

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Black Creek Community Centre, 2001 Black Creek rd, Black Creek. Rummage Sale Fundraiser & Spring Clean Work Bee. Spring’s coming and the Black Creek Community Centre has the perfect event in store! Let’s collaborate to spring clean your homes and the Black Creek Community Centre and grounds. Show some love for your community centre by supporting this event. On May 5th, peruse the Rummage Sale Fundraiser..household goods, sports equipment, clothing, you name it! We will also have a plant sale table…limited selection. After you’ve picked up some new-to-you goodies, consider joining in the Spring Clean Work Bee by volunteering a bit of your time. We will have a wide variety of opportunities for all ages & abilities. Whether you have 30 minutes to give or more. Rummage Sale Donations: Your second-hand goods could be someone else’s treasure! Your donations will help the BCCA work towards it’s fundraising goals for 2018. Drop your pre-loved & sellable donations to the BCCA office on the following dates: May 1-3. Between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 4-8 p.m.

SUN, MAY 6

ANNUAL WALK FOR HEARTS

Registration at noon, Willow Pt. Hall. Entertainment, refreshments & prizes. Benefits local heart patients & CR Hospital. Donations welcome. For pledge sheet 250-287-3096. Campbell River First Open Heart Soc.

SAT, MAY 12

MARS AGM

The AGM is one of the most important MARS meetings you will attend this year. The Board of Directors will be elected and the committees will report on the year’s accomplishments and this has been a year of big change. The meeting starts at 1pm sharp and will run until 3 p.m. and will be held at the Black Creek Community Centre located at 2001 Black Creek Rd . After there will be tours of the MARS property on Williams Beach Road. You must be a member to vote at the AGM. You can renew online on our webpage – marswildliferescue.com or you will have the opportunity to do so before the meeting.

CAMPBELL RIVER ALANO CLUB MOTHER’S DAY JAM

301 – 10th Ave.; 8-11 p.m. Admission by donation. Join us for a dry, family-friendly event to celebrate Mother’s Day. Bring your instrument or just sing a long! Please bring an appy to share for the potluck if you are able.

SAT, MAY12

TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

PLANT/GARAGE/BAKE FUNDRAISER

Simms Rd. in Willow Point. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Quality merchandise at low prices.

SAT, MAY 26

SEAT OF THE HIGH KINGS

Campbell River Baptist Church. 7-9 p.m. Adult: $20, Child/Student/Senior $15. Featuring an all-star cast, “Seat of the High Kings” will explore the history, culture and beauty of Ireland. Joining the Tara School of Dancing, for this stirring show of music and dance will be The Campbell River Children’s Choir – Zephyr, Celtic singer Doug Folkins, and accordian player Dougie Hunter and friends. Opening at The Hill of Tara, the ancient inaugural site of the High Kings of Ireland, dancers will portray the celebrations and magnificent gatherings held at this mysterious and historic place. From the ancient Celts to modern day, dancers and their guests will charm you with the stirring music and dance of beautiful Ireland, as they weave through the mysteries, stories and folklore of the Emerald Isle. Seat of the High Kings will entertain the entire family, so bring the family, clap your hands and stamp your feet – join in this joyous celebration of music and dance. Tickets: www.eventbrite.ca. And from: Music Plant, Campbell River

SAT & SUN JUNE 2-3

QUADRA ISLAND STUDIO TOUR

10 a.m. each day. Driving Tour and main event at 907 West Road; Community Centre Art Exhibition. Every year for the past 16 years the artists on Quadra Island have opened up their studios to the public on the first weekend in June. For these two exciting days you can explore the amazing creative forces this community has to offer. Tickets available at: Inspirations Office and Art Supply; Quadra Tourist and Info Center; Campbell River Public Art Gallery; Comox Valley Art Gallery (Courtenay); Quadra Island Resorts. More: www.quadraislandarts.com

SUN, JUNE 10

6TH ANNUAL DEFEAT DEPRESSION WALK

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ostler Park, Campbell River. Registration is 10 a.m. at the longhouse, and the 4 km walk begins at 11 a.m. The route is the same as in past years – walk up to the museum, cross to Sequoia Park and back down to Ostler Park. Join us for a bbq after the event at the longhouse. Visit our Defeat Depression website to register, make a donation or enter a team. Help us raise funds for the Campbell River Beacon Club, while raising awareness and reducing stigma about mental illnesses. Since 1994 the Beacon Club has provided a safe, welcoming environment for adults with mental illnesses to spend time with their peers, and to work on their recovery and re-integrate into the community. For more info go to beaconclub.ca/