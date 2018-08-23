Coastal Community taking donations on behalf of The Canadian Red Cross for BC fire victims

With over 560 wildfires raging in BC, thousands of BC residents have been impacted by wildfires, poor air quality and evacuation orders.

Many are in urgent need of assistance, and to aid the relief effort, Coastal Community will be accepting donations to the BC Fires Appeal on behalf of the Canadian Red Cross.

Three of the five largest B.C. fire seasons have happened in the last four years, with 2017 setting a record of 1.2 million hectares burnt. In comparison, this year’s fires are smaller, with over 600,000 hectares burned to date, but there are more of them. On Aug. 15, the province declared a state of emergency, which will remain in effect for 14 days, but can be extended if necessary. As of Aug. 18, people living in more than 2,800 properties have been ordered to leave, while 11,300 more properties are under evacuation alerts.

“When we experience the kind of wildfire seasons we’ve had in the last few years, our members, clients and employees often look to us as a place where they can donate funds, knowing it will be delivered to where it is needed most,” said Allyson Prescesky, Senior Manager, Community and Communications, with Coastal Community.

Anyone who wishes to donate can stop by any Coastal Community Credit Union location, where an employee will be happy to assist. Donations can also be made online through the Red Cross site. Tax receipts for donations of $20 or more will be issued directly from the Red Cross, and all donations to the charity will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the BC government up to a total of $20 million until Oct. 12.

Working alongside provincial and local governments and Indigenous leaders, the Red Cross will use the funds for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and Yukon, including consequential events related to the fires.

Much of B.C. remains under an air quality advisory due to smoky skies. Residents can keep an eye on air quality risks by visiting the Air Quality Health Index.