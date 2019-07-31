Cloudy skies and a chance of showers in Campbell River today

Temperatures expected to reach 22 C with a humidex of 25

Mist hangs over the Discovery Passage by downtown Campbell River early on July 31, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Environment Canada is forecasting mainly cloudy skies in Campbell River today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning.

By 6 a.m. it was 14 C at the Campbell River airport. Temperatures are expected to reach 22 C, with a humidex of 25 and a UV index 6 or high.

Tonight, the forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16 C.

DriveBC was reporting no incidents on area highways by 6:5o a.m.

In case you missed it:

Proposed location for regional compost facility in Campbell River sees opposition

Quadra Island man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

VIDEO: Sea Shepherd releases footage after Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter