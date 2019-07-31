Cloudy skies and a chance of showers in Campbell River today

Environment Canada is forecasting mainly cloudy skies in Campbell River today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning.
By 6 a.m. it was 14 C at the Campbell River airport. Temperatures are expected to reach 22 C, with a humidex of 25 and a UV index 6 or high.
Tonight, the forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16 C.
DriveBC was reporting no incidents on area highways by 6:5o a.m.
In case you missed it:
Proposed location for regional compost facility in Campbell River sees opposition
Quadra Island man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack
VIDEO: Sea Shepherd releases footage after Pamela Anderson boards fish farm