Mist hangs over the Discovery Passage by downtown Campbell River early on July 31, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Cloudy skies and a chance of showers in Campbell River today

Temperatures expected to reach 22 C with a humidex of 25

Environment Canada is forecasting mainly cloudy skies in Campbell River today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning.

By 6 a.m. it was 14 C at the Campbell River airport. Temperatures are expected to reach 22 C, with a humidex of 25 and a UV index 6 or high.

Tonight, the forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16 C.

DriveBC was reporting no incidents on area highways by 6:5o a.m.

