From kids wanting to build creations for the LEGO tree, to those looking forward to the wonderful voices of the Campbell River Singers, Christmas at the Museum is the place to celebrate the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 7. Museum at Campbell River photo

Christmas is coming to the Museum at Campbell River

The Museum at Campbell River is looking forward to hosting another year of their event Christmas at the Museum.

This event appeals to many different people, from kids wanting to build creations for the LEGO tree, to those looking forward to the wonderful voices of the Campbell River Singers.

The galleries will be decorated for the holidays, and children can hear Christmas stories or do a craft activity. There will be a place to write a letter to Santa that the museum would be happy to mail for you. There will be a holiday scavenger hunt in the exhibits, and the Festival of Trees will be open. Last, but not least, Santa Claus will be there for photos (suggested $5 donation for photos with Santa).

This is all taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1-4 p.m. Entrance is by minimum $2 donation. The museum is located at 470 Island Highway.

The Festival of Trees is happening at the museum daily in December from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well. For more information go to www.crmuseum.ca

