Line ups began early at public boat launch areas on Monday, opening day for many fishers who wanted to keep a Chinook salmon. Photo by Don Daniels

Chinook retention fishery underway; Be aware that there are still restrictions

FISHING CORNER: Line ups began early at public boat launch areas on opening day

By Don Daniels

Just by looking at the highway traffic last Sunday when boats were being trailered to Campbell River, you knew that Monday morning would be a busy start to the day when fishing for Chinook salmon would be open.

for many fishers who wanted to keep a Chinook salmon. As we all know fishing regulations are political and complicated and anyone fishing for Chinook salmon in Discovery Passage area 13 has to abide by the rules and yes rules are constantly changing.

As of Monday July 15, you can keep one (1) Chinook per day until July 31 and size limit for a keeper is 62 cms. Any fish over 80 cms has to be released. As I made my walk to the Big Rock public boat launch, I met a few anglers who had caught salmon in the keeper size range to about 17 pounds.

At one point as many as 43 boats were fishing around the Green Can and more boats were spotted in the distance. Most charter boats were out and many are guiding customers every day of the week. All hooks are barbless and any wild coho salmon must be released. Fisheries have all information posted at marinas and if clamming is your thing the catch limits are also posted.

The size restriction on Chinooks will have little or no effect on the Tyee Club’s operation here in the month of July as most Tyee caught come in the month of August. Rowers will get out to get into shape and yes anglers can get a fish but it may not hit the scales.

The first catch of Chinooks caught over 30 pounds will come in the month of August and the majority of Tyee salmon will be between mid August to mid September.

All fish are caught on spoons and plugs and as fish hit the scales I will post anglers’ and rowers’ names. We’ll see who has bragging rights for 2019.The clubhouse is located at the spit and if you have any questions you can stop in and ask questions and get in on old fashioned fishing

The most fun you can have salmon fishing is getting out and fishing for pink salmon and already the first pinks caught at Kelsey Bay have come in and on Friday, July 12 at 7:15 p.m., Steve Houghton hooked into the first fish off the dock. You can use light spinning gear and at times it can be quite entertaining watching anglers try to land a salmon on the dock. All young children must wear a life jacket and jackets are available at the gift shop right on the wharf.

Locally, you can watch the fishing action at Sandy Pool and once the pinks arrive it’s a show at the pool as everyone gets in on the action. Both the DFO and RCMP will be monitoring Discovery Passage and Campbell River. In weeks to come, beach fishing will get started.

This way of fishing is fun and affordable and is quite doable for anyone who wants to experience salmon fishing on light gear in and around Campbell River.

Previous story
Campbell River Chas Maria continues fight against cancer with donation

Just Posted

Dogwood traffic between Merecroft and Robron a growing concern

Residents and businesses in the area have asked for a new crosswalk at Dogwood and Cortez

City ‘temporarily secures’ railing following near-miss for toddler in Campbell River

Contracted welder will later make a permanent repair, according to Campbell River city staff

First Open Heart Society gifts $25,000 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF) received a $25,000 gift from the… Continue reading

Chinook retention begins in Campbell River, but amid new size limit

DFO calls measures ‘difficult but necessary’ following rockslide on Fraser River

Man stabbed in leg outside Campbell River courthouse Sunday night

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report from BC Ambulance of a… Continue reading

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Cars keyed on BC Ferries after alarms bother dog on board

Delta police arrested one passenger on suspicion of mischief

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Duncan jewelry store staff chase down thief in second robbery of the day in city

Suspect in custody

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Most Read