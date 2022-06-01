Celebrating our oceans through art

A painting activity in Campbell River will celebrate our ocean ecosystem through art

Join The Crow’s Nest Artist Collective, the Discovery Passage Aquarium and the Campbell River Arts Council’s Art+Earth Initiative this World Oceans Day (June 8) from 6 to 8 p.m. in Willow Point, paint a whale and receive a free Family Pass to the aquarium. Photo Courtesy CR Art+Earth Initiative

In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly designated that from then on, June 8 would be designated as World Oceans Day.

Ever since, people around the world have joined in celebrating our world’s oceans on that day each year, using the marker to continue the conversation around conservation and protection of our world’s waters.

To recognize the date this year, the Campbell River Arts Council’s Art+Earth Initiative has partnered with the Discovery Passage Aquarium and The Crow’s Nest Artist Collective to put on a painting activity in Willow Point to celebrate our ocean ecosystem through art.

Each participant in the workshop will get to paint a seascape on a wooden whale cutout as well as receiving a free Family Pass to the Aquarium.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. Participants will meet at The Crow’s Nest (2550A South Island Highway, behind Adventure Hobbycraft) to gather up their materials and head across the highway to the beach to paint their whale. If the weather isn’t cooperating that day, the workshop will instead take place inside The Crow’s Nest.

Spaces are limited, however, and pre-registration is required. Reserve your space by emailing Art+Earth Initiative Coordinator Mike Davies at crartandearth@gmail.com

Check out the Art+Earth Initiative’s Facebook Page for more information on this and other upcoming events and celebrations.

