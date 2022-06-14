Canada Day festivities return with a bang

Campbell River’s Canada Day festivities are ready to bring back the party.

This year’s Canada Day events begin in Willow Point at Frank James Park with the return of Transformations on the Shore chainsaw artists carving things up from June 22 through the 26 after a two-year hiatus. Spirit Square revs up June 30 with a BBQ, a car show and a live concert featuring Clearly Creedence.

July 1 begins in Willow Point with a pancake breakfast and activities for all ages all the way through to mid-afternoon including music with Doug Folkins. At Discovery Fishing Pier, young anglers can participate in the Huck Finn & Small Fry Fishing Adventure. Downtown will be a hive of activity with something for everyone of every age from Ostler Park to Shoppers Row to the Community Centre — fun activities for the kids at the Domcor Kids Fest, music for all ages, helicopter rides, food — including a salmon BBQ – and shopping with local artisans.

There are two stages — River Stage at Ostler Park and Spirit Square Local All-Star Stage. Musical guests throughout the day include The LoveBirds, Doug Folkins, Sound Factory, The Flashbacks, Jake and Willum who are saxophone and piano jazz proteges, the Dave Blinzinger Quartet, Ripple Rockets Square Dance Club and David Gauci.

At 4 p.m. the Canada Day Campbell River Rotary Parade will showcase this year’s theme “Community Spirit.” Get together with family or friends or co-workers and decorate your float — drive, ride, walk, dance or march your way through the streets and show off your community spirit! Community groups community organizations, sports teams and sports organizations, dance groups, cultural groups, businesses — everyone is welcome. Come together, decorate a float, dress up and show your community spirit. And — there are prizes. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place float entries, plus Best Children’s entry and Best Animal entry. You can download your parade entry form from campbellrivercanadaday.ca.

The day will come to an end with a rather large bang. That’s right — the fireworks are back. After the parade ends, the prizes will be awarded at the Main Stage in Ostler Park after the parade at approximately 5 p.m. — time is dependent on number of entries. Then there will be cake and a aerial show with local skydivers at 6 p.m. Music will continue through until 10 p.m. and then the Quality Foods Festival of Lights will begin their explosive colourful display at 10:22 p.m. Visit campbellrivercanadaday.ca for all the event details.

Campbell RiverCanada Day