From left: Kerry Zado, retired Langford F.D. Deputy Fire Chief and fire fighter advisor for Muscular Dystrophy Canada board member, presents a fundraising award to Beek Lee and the Campbell River Fire Department’s Station 2 for their work raising funds and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy. Photo submitted

Campbell River’s Station 2 recognized for muscular dystrophy fundraising efforts

