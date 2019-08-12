Campbell River’s Station 2 recognized for muscular dystrophy fundraising efforts

From lefL Kerry Zado, retired Langford F.D. Deputy Fire Chief and fire fighter advisor for Muscular Dystrophy Canada board member, presents a fundraising award to Beek Lee and the Campbell River Fire Department’s Station 2 for their work raising funds and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy.
