Campbell Riverites invited to Go By Bike next week

A whole lot of events are planned for Go By Bike Week next week.

Starting on Tuesday is the Bike to Strathcona Gardens event, where anyone who bikes to the recreation centre will get a free drop in pass. There will also be an e-bike workshop at Swicked Cycle from 10 until 11 a.m.

Wednesday people can look forward to a bike maintenance/tire changing workshop at Pedal Your World from 9 until noon, and later that day will be a bike skills and bike maintenance workshop hosted by Bike Chameleon at Phoenix School. That event is from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Things continue on Thursday with a celebration station at Larwood Plaza in Willow Point hosted by Active Living Physio and Panago Pizza. That event is from 4:30 until 6 p.m.

Friday people can come for a breakfast celebration station downtown at the Seymour Pacific Developments celebration. That morning’s event will be from 7 until 8:30 a.m.

Saturday is the big day, with a Bike Swap event held at Spirit Square, as well as a few other fun events for the whole family.

“We’re going to have quite a few celebration stations and just some other activities going on,” said Royce Pritchard, a programmer with the City of Campbell River. “The Library is also going to be offering a bike-themed story time on Thursday, June 2 from 10:30 to 11. There’ll be a bike-related makerspace on Saturday June 4 from 2-4.

“People can make pinwheels, handlebar decorations and things like that,” he said.

Go By Bike Week isn’t just the celebration stations, there will be giveaways, prizes and other events throughout the week. Participants are asked to sign up online at gobybikebc.ca/campbell-river.

“Throughout the week we’ll be having giveaways and prizes, we’re also doing some team prizes. You can enter your team on the Gobybikebc website and we’ll be able to track that. They’ll be automatically entered into that prize draw,” Pritchard said. “People can sign up as individuals as well. The main thing is they have to log a ride. I go biking with my three year old daughter who is just on her Strider bike and those rides count. It doesn’t have to be a commute.”

Though that may seem like a lot already, there are a few more reasons to get out on the bike next week.

“We’re asking people to go to their favourite coffee shop, take a selfie in front of it, and then post it on our social media, either our Instagram page or our Facebook page, and they’ll be entered into a draw to win a gift certificate to that coffee shop,” Pritchard said.

One more prize was recently announced, there will be a custom cruiser bike donated by Beachfire Brewing that will be given away during the week. Pritchard said they would be announcing more details over social media soon.

“In the past we’ve had a really good turnout in comparison to other municipalities our size. We rank quite high in the participation,” he said. “We’re happy to get going and get everybody out to make it as enjoyable and safe as possible.”

