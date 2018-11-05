Campbell River youngster’s handiwork raises funds for cancer care in memory of family friend

Peyton Fitzgerald raised $150 by making hundreds of these bracelets with the help of her mother Corey and donated it towards cancer care at the Campbell River Hospital through the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. Photo submitted

Peyton Fitzgerald dropped by the Campbell River Hospital Foundation office recently to donate $150 towards Cancer Care at the local hospital.

Fitzgerald raised this money through hand making hundreds of bracelets with the help of her mother Corey. These bracelets were sold by donation to friends and family in honour of their close friend Darlene Sloan who passed away in late September after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer.

Sloane touched the lives of many people in the community and beyond and was a close family friend of Fitzgerald’s through dance, work, and mutual interests. The bracelets were designed in Sloan’s favourite colours: green, blue and black.

Carly Pisterzi, Event & Communications Director for the Hospital Foundation, said “we are so grateful for Peyton’s generosity and desire to honour her friend in such a meaningful way. Thank you Peyton.”

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising funds to support the Campbell River Hospital and Yucalta Lodge through equipment purchase, staff education and special projects that help enhance the service and treatment of patients and residents.