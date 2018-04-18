Campbell River to mark Day of Mourning for those killed on the job

Workers killed on the job will be remembered in Campbell River on April 28, the Day of Mourning.

In B.C. in 2017, 158 people lost their lives on the job. The Day of Mourning is a day to recognize the workers whose lives ended while at work, the circumstances, and what can be done to honour those lost by raising awareness and improving conditions.

This year’s theme is Violence and harassment: not part of the job. Violence and harassment are, sadly, common occurrences for many workers in Canada. They are preventable and should never be seen as “part of the job.”

Canada’s unions are calling on the federal government to do more to prevent and stop workplace violence.

Individually, labour leaders are saying we must lead by example on prevention of violence and harassment in the workplace and challenge it when we see it.

Employers should work with health and safety committees to offer training, identify hazards and develop action plans to address concerns. Domestic violence must also be addressed, acknowledging that work cannot be safe when home isn’t. Ensuring there are supports, training and safety planning are critical for workers experiencing domestic violence.

The Campbell River, Courtenay & District Labour Council will hold a short ceremony at Frank James Park on Saturday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m. Speakers will include North Island MP, Rachel Blaney; MLA, Claire Trevena; acting Mayor, Michele Babchuk; WorkSafeBC Safety Officer, Rod Saunders and NI Campbell River Transition Society, Community Outreach, Lori Hirst. You may lay a wreath or bouquet at the Workers Memorial if you wish, prior to a moment of silence. Everyone is welcome.

The City of Campbell River is also hosting an event on Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m. at Spirit Square and city flags will be put at half-mast in recognition.

