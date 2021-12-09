Campbell River students bring smiles to people experiencing homelessness

A student displays his Everybody Deserves a Smile envelope which will be soon filled with necessities and treats and given to people experiencing homelessness in Campbell River. Photo courtesy Blair Waters

Campbell River students are bringing a smile to the faces of people living outdoors this holiday season through the Everybody Deserves a Smile campaign.

Now in its 18th year, the EDAS campaign teaches students about important social issues and gives them a chance to see how small acts of kindness can really make a difference in people’s lives. The students decorate large envelopes, create hand-made cards and write caring messages to people who are experiencing homelessness in Campbell River and surrounding communities.

Teacher Blair Waters’ grade 6 and 7 class at Southgate Middle School is hard at work putting together these “envelopes of kindness” which are filled with wool socks, toques, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, hand sanitizer, cookies and a hand-made card. They are being distributed to 155 people in Campbell River through three different partnering agencies this month.

Blake Hippolt, a grade 6 student describes said that “it is important to help those who aren’t as fortunate as us and who need some extra help.

“With the weather being so cold, it’s not fair that they don’t have items to keep them warm so it is nice that we can help,” Hippolt said.

EDAS Campbell River is asking for cash donations this year instead of garments in consideration of COVID-19 precautions. They are looking to raise $1,500 for the bulk purchase of warm clothes, personal care products and cookies. Donors are invited to include a heartfelt message in the memo of the cheque or message box of the e-transfer. The messages will be passed along to the recipients.

EDAS is also operating in the Comox Valley, Nanaimo, and qathet Regional District, with another 1,700 care packages being distributed throughout those communities.

E-transfers can be sent to edas.campbellriver@gmail.com (no password required) or cheques can be made out to Everybody Deserves a Smile or EDAS and mailed to the Society via 1168A Joshua Place, Courtenay BC, V9N 8Y6. Please write Campbell River in the cheque memo.

For more information, visit edas.ca/project/campbell-river.

