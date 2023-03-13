Campbell River Skating Club glides down memory lane in 50th anniversary celebration
The Star 2 skaters perform a disco medley during the opening of the Campbell River Skating Club’s “50 The Ice Show” anniversary celebration on March 11, 2023 at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. PHoto by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Star 2 skaters perform a disco medley during the opening of the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/campbell River Mirror Zosia Pakosz performs Time in a Bottle during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Precanskate group performs Lean On Me during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Stephanie Watts performs a Fleetwood Mac medley during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Canskate Monday group performs Pop Goes the World during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Star 2 skaters perform La Isla Bonita during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Star 3 skaters perform Millenium during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Valeria Hernandez performs The Sign during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Flavia Kissling performs I’m Alive during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Junior Academy skaters perform Black Eyed Peas Medley during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Junior Academy skaters perform Black Eyed Peas Medley during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Kennedy Cochrane performs Waiting on the World to Change during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Adult Starskate skaters perform Rhythm Inside during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Star 2 skaters perform Set Adrift On Memory Bliss during the Campbell River Skating Club’s anniversary celebration “50 The Ice Show” at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on March 11, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The Campbell River Skating Club celebrated its 50th anniversary with two shows at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday, March 11 entitled “50 The Ice Show.”
All of the club’s skaters performed to numbers from the musical eras the club has been in existence. In the fall of 1972, a small group of enthusiastic people gathered to create a figure skating club in Campbell River. The club became the Campbell River Skating Club in 1992, changing its name from the Campbell River Figure Skating Club. The club has become an integral part of Campbell River encouraging skaters of all ages to come out and enjoy the sport.
For more about the club, visit their website at www.skatecampbellriver.ca
