Members of the Carihi Junior Leadership program pose for a photo with a handful of items collected for the food bank during the school’s food drive from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9. Photo submitted

Campbell River schools fundraise for food bank

Donations came just in time for Thanksgiving weekend

A pair of Campbell River schools collected nearly 5,000 items for the food bank.

During food drives, Southgate Middle School collected 2,115 non-perishable food items, while Carihi Secondary School amassed 2,219 items for the Campbell River Food Bank, according to press releases.

Both schools blew their goals out of the water, collecting at least double their goal of 1,000 items each.

At Carihi, the Junior Leadership program organized a food drive competition for classes between Sept. 28 and Oct. 9.

READ ALSO: 80,000 reasons to support the food bank

Students adjusted their goal this year to reflect the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.

“Traditionally, the food drive is one of Carihi’s biggest events,” said Leadership Advisor Kerri Perras. “But the class felt with lower enrollment and less opportunity to creatively advertise due to safety protocols, we would lower our goal to reflect our current situation.”

The competition for Carihi’s food drive heats up every year, with some classrooms using “questionable techniques” to win the coveted top prize pizza party.

READ ALSO: Mowi providing salmon donations to Campbell River food bank throughout pandemic

“The science teachers are known to ‘sandbag’ and not reveal the amount they’ve collected until the last day,” said Perras. “My group was in the lead until Mr. Deagle’s Physics 12 class came in at the last hour to win.”

Both Carihi and Southgate student leadership groups are thankful to their communities for donating to the drives.

The Campbell River Food Bank feeds about 2,000 people each month.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Southgate Middle School students collected 2,115 non-perishable food items that were donated to the Campbell River food bank just in time for Thanksgiving. Pictured are some of the leadership students that worked hard to pack up boxes for the pick-up. Photo submitted

Previous story
Pair of local businesses fundraise for Transitions Society

Just Posted

Campbell River schools fundraise for food bank

Donations came just in time for Thanksgiving weekend

Campbell River Storm split pre-Thanksgiving weekend games with Nanaimo Buccaneers

Storm lose 4-3 on the road before winning at home 7-2

Strong winds blowing into Campbell River this afternoon

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement

RCMP member outlines his mental health struggle

Mental Health Day aims to reduce stigma around mental illness

Power out for 377 customers in Saratoga Beach: BC Hydro

A crew has arrives at the outage area

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Island RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

UPDATE: Police say early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Vancouver Island police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Most Read