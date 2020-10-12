Campbell River schools fundraise for food bank

Donations came just in time for Thanksgiving weekend

Members of the Carihi Junior Leadership program pose for a photo with a handful of items collected for the food bank during the school’s food drive from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9. Photo submitted

A pair of Campbell River schools collected nearly 5,000 items for the food bank.

During food drives, Southgate Middle School collected 2,115 non-perishable food items, while Carihi Secondary School amassed 2,219 items for the Campbell River Food Bank, according to press releases.

Both schools blew their goals out of the water, collecting at least double their goal of 1,000 items each.

At Carihi, the Junior Leadership program organized a food drive competition for classes between Sept. 28 and Oct. 9.

Students adjusted their goal this year to reflect the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.

“Traditionally, the food drive is one of Carihi’s biggest events,” said Leadership Advisor Kerri Perras. “But the class felt with lower enrollment and less opportunity to creatively advertise due to safety protocols, we would lower our goal to reflect our current situation.”

The competition for Carihi’s food drive heats up every year, with some classrooms using “questionable techniques” to win the coveted top prize pizza party.

“The science teachers are known to ‘sandbag’ and not reveal the amount they’ve collected until the last day,” said Perras. “My group was in the lead until Mr. Deagle’s Physics 12 class came in at the last hour to win.”

Both Carihi and Southgate student leadership groups are thankful to their communities for donating to the drives.

The Campbell River Food Bank feeds about 2,000 people each month.

