Campbell River Rotary’s Pumpkins for Polio declared a success

The Rotary Club of Campbell River held its annual Pumpkins for Polio raising over $5,000 which means — with the double-meet of their partner, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — the total is more than $15,000.

Rotary End Polio Now committee co-chair Pieter Koeleman says, “In the year of a global pandemic we had no idea what to expect — we are thrilled! We are so thankful to our community for all of the wonderful support, it’s terrific!”

“To Coastal Black Estate Winery for the pumpkins, to the Indigenous artists and the artists from the Campbell River Arts Council that did all the carving and to everyone who bid — a HUGE Thank you! In the 1980s there were over 350,000 children infected across 125 countries. Now, there is approximately 100 cases in two countries. And because of the incredible support, we are that much closer to making that number zero,” said co-chair Gary McLelan.

