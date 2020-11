A smaller Remembrance Day 2020 ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. Mayor Andy Adams laid a wreath on behalf of the City of Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror A smaller Remembrance Day 2020 ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror A smaller Remembrance Day 2020 ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. Royal Canadian Legion Branch #137 Service Officer Alain Chatigny conducted the ceremony. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror A smaller Remembrance Day 2020 ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror A smaller Remembrance Day 2020 ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. From left: Mayor Andy Adams, Legion president Rick Kerr, Ladies Auxiliary representative Dorothy Swift, North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror A smaller Remembrance Day 2020 ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney laid a wreath on behalf of the federal government. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror A smaller Remembrance Day 2020 ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. Usual components of the ceremony, like the parade and the Legion Pipe Band, were not part of the event in an effort to keep the numbers small, however, a piper’s lament was retained as part of the proceedings. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror A smaller Remembrance Day 2020 ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. A flyby by a CFB Comox plane was part of this year’s ceremony. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

A smaller Remembrance Day Ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 safety precautions but the honouring of Canada’s veterans and those who served this nation in war and conflict still went ahead.

RELATED: Campbell River Remembrance Day Ceremony to go ahead in reduced form

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRemembrance Day