Campbell River RCMP need community’s help to cram a cruiser with food

Campbell River RCMP are asking the community to help fill an RCMP SUV with food next weekend.
The Cram a Cruiser event is set to take place Sat., July 25 at Save-On-Foods in Campbell River.
Const. Jon Gray will be on-site with an RCMP cruiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I’m hoping this food drive event can help support the less fortunate members of our community in these difficult times,” he said. “Hopefully people come out and support this worthwhile cause.”
The event is in support of the Campbell River Food Bank.
