Members of the Campbell River RCMP detachment wore pink on Feb. 26 to mark Pink Shirt Day, an annual campaign to bring awareness to the issues around bullying. Image provided

Campbell River RCMP go pink

Police take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

The Campbell River RCMP went pink on Wednesday. The detachment, as well as others across B.C., was showing its support for National Pink Shirt Day. The annual campaign raises awareness against bullying.

Const. Maury Tyre said that wearing pink is just a small step to take in reducing the bullying in Campbell River.

“It’s a start, and reminds us that every member of our community needs to work together to end bullying,” he said.

Bullying can be any unwelcomed or aggressive behaviour that often makes a person uncomfortable, hurt or scared. It often has long term effects either physically, socially or psychologically not only on the victim but the bystanders who witness it, an RCMP press release said. It doesn’t matter if the bullying takes place in person, at work or school, online or in the community, it is still bullying and as a province and community we should not tolerate it.

The RCMP is reminding parents to talk with their kids about bullying to make sure they aren’t silent victims.

For more information and resources, check out these websites:

RCMP on Bullying and Cyberbullying

Youth in BC: Youthinbc.com

Erase Bullying: erasebullying.ca

Kids Help Phone: kidshelpphone.ca

Need Help Now: needhelpnow.ca

Pink Shirt Day: pinkshirtday.ca

