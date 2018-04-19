Campbell River PAWS looking for a new home

CRPAWS rescues cats that have been dumped or abandoned in the Campbell River area and they also care for the feral cat communities in the city.

When a cat is spotted, the trapping team develops a schedule and heads out to the area. Sometimes it can take weeks to trap the cat, but they haven’t missed one yet.

Unfortunatley there are so many cats that need rescuing that CRPAWS has outgrown their current intake centre, which is in one of their member’s back yard.

They are looking for someone to give them a 20 foot by 20 foot plot of land close to town so they can build a new intake centre.

“We have outgrown our current intake centre and we are now looking for a new home basically,” said Jasmine Meyers, CRPAWS member.

The club needs access to water but are otherwise willing to work with whatever they can get.

Though there have been some offers of space, the organisation is looking to be more central for ease of access for their volunteers.

“We are sometimes out trapping at midnight or later,” said Meyers. “If you are out trapping that late you want to be going to a space that is well lit and not by yourself.”

The society has long term plans to continue doing what they do as well as a donation of proper cages for their new building, now all they need is the land.

To volunteer or learn more about CRPAWS go to campbellriverpaws.com email campbellriverpaws@gmail.com.

 

