The Museum at Campbell River’s annual book sale had the main gallery and lobby filled with avid readers seeking a good deal on the hundreds of books available. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The 15th annual used book sale was held at the Museum at Campbell River on Saturday and Sunday and it proved to be a popular event.

Many avid book seekers squeezed their way past each other along the covered tables at the museum’s 1,200 square foot Changing Gallery space. Upwards of 30,000 books were donated for sale by the museum.

