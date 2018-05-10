Management and staff of the Campbell River Comfort Inn & Suites hand off a cheque for $25,000 on Wednesday to some members of the board of directors of the North Island Supportive Recovery Society, who operate the Second Chance Recovery House, to help them in their fundraising efforts for an upcoming expansion. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River men’s recovery facility gets a fundraising boost from Comfort Inn

‘We’re still in the throws of developing the plan, but we need more room’

Campbell River’s Second Chance Recovery House has been given a much needed gift to help them in their efforts to support men in our community struggling with the misuse of drugs or alcohol.

On Wednesday, the Comfort Inn & Suites gave a cheque for $25,000 to some members of the board of directors of the North Island Supportive Recovery Society, which operates the facility, to help them in their efforts.

“We just thought there’s a need for treatment of drug and alcohol abuse within the community,” says Comfort Inn general manager Jonathon Shead, “and staff decided that this was something we wanted to support.”

Bruce Murdoch gratefully accepted the donation and says it will go a long way in helping the non-profit reach its current goal: an expansion of the house.

“It’s much needed,” Murdoch says. “We’re still in the throws of developing the plan, but we need more room. It’s getting quite crowded. Tessera (Brooks, executive director) and the staff have done a tremendous job over the years and we have a huge number of success stories in the community, but we’re short on bedrooms and short on office space.”

The goal, Murdoch says, is to expand the existing facility, but there has also been some discussion surrounding the creation of a duplex, “but that will depend on fundraising efforts.”

The house currently has four crisis stabilization beds that are filled based on referral by the crisis nurse at the Campbell River Hospital and six supportive recovery beds that are filled upon referral by Mental Health and Substance Use. They offer individual and group counseling services, life skills training, relapse prevention training and other instructive programs for men ages 19 and up.

Anyone else who would like to support Second Chance in their efforts can contact the facility directly by email at second.chance.recovery@gmail.com or by calling Brooks directly at 250-830-1103.

