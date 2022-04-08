Darren George is raising money for the Red Cross effort to provide relief for Ukraine by shaving off his beard when he reaches $2,500. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River man will take the razor to his bushy beard to raise money for Ukraine

A Campbell River man’s family connection to Ukraine is inspiring him to make a contribution to those impacted by the invasion of the country by Russia.

Darren George has a voluminous reddish-brown beard and he says he will shave it off if he can raise $2,500 for the Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

“My ex-wife was from Kyiv,” George said explaining his reason for the fundraiser. “We would take the kids there every couple of years to visit her parents – their grandparents – and see their maternal homeland.

“And just to see it on the news being bombed and shelled, it’s just, it’s so personally heartbreaking. Okay, I know there’s other parts of the world that are being treated equally badly but this one’s personal to me and my family.”

People can contribute to George’s fundraiser by visiting his Tiltify page: DarrenTheChemist on Tiltify or Shaving for Kyiv on Tiltify. So far, he has raised more than $1,300.

