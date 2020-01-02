‘Shoppers’ gather carts full of goods to load into the 1,154 hampers given out by the Knights of Columbus during the 46th annual Hamper Fund drive, which distributes hampers to those who need them in our community each December. Photo courtesy Knights of Columbus

Campbell River Knights of Columbus distributes 1,154 hampers

‘Thank You, Campbell River, for your community spirit and compassion for others’

The 46th annual Knights of Columbus Community Christmas Hamper Fund is now a part of history, and organizers say it was one of the most successful drives ever.

“At 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, the last of the 1,154 hampers that the volunteers had built was given to a home that had requested a hamper to aid them in their celebration of Christmas,” says Knights of Columbus’ Kevin Geary. “For the statisticians, there were 903 children and 210 seniors and senior couples who were recipients of a new toy or gift included with their hampers.”

A memorable and heartwarming moment occurred this year, Geary says, when, as the last hamper was being built, there was a spontaneous eruption of applause from all the volunteers still present in the depot.

“The applause was born from the knowledge that we had done a good thing and done it very well,” he says. “It is safe to say that even those who contributed in any way to this year’s effort and weren’t present at that very moment were also the target of that applause.”

There were many citizens, groups, organizations, clubs, schools and businesses that contributed money, new gifts, non-perishable food items and a large amount of time to carry this year’s fund to its successful conclusion. The Knights are also extremely thankful for the support given to this year’s fund by the Campbell River Mirror and 99.7 2Day FM in bringing our needs to the attention of the public.

“It is indeed a Community Christmas Hamper Fund,” Geary says. “While it is organized by the Knights of Columbus, it is the community that ultimately supplies the contents of each hamper. It is the community that builds the hampers. It is the community that delivers them to the homes where they are needed. Thank You Campbell River for your community spirit and compassion for others.”

