Campbell River Italian Cultural Society chips in for ultrasound equipment

The Campbell River Italian Cultural Society recently donated another batch of proceeds from its annual picnic at Miracle Beach to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. Photo submitted

The Campbell River Italian Cultural Society recently made yet another donation to a valuable community service from the money it raises at its annual picnic at Miracle Beach.

Last month, they cut a cheque to the Campbell River Hospice Society, while this one goes towards the Sparq Portable Ultrasound for the Intensive Care Unit in Campbell River Hospital by way of the Campbell River Hospital Foundation.

“This ultrasound provides high quality images to assess the heart, lungs and other vascular structures in the body,” according to foundation executive director Stacey Marsh. “It provides immediate information at the bedside, helping the physician make an earlier diagnosis and start treatment immediately.”

Dr. Aadil Dhansay says this new piece of equipment will make a difference for patient care.

“This state of the art ultrasound will help guide lifesaving procedures in the ICU by improving success rates and reduce complications,” Dhansay says. “It provides superior information compared to some traditional tools and places our hospital on the forefront of modern medical care in a community setting. On behalf of the medical staff and patients who will benefit from this device we would like to thank the Campbell River Italian Cultural Society and Hospital Foundation for providing this vital piece of equipment.”

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation is always looking forward towards the next piece of equipment it can puchase for the community, or service it can support, and you can help them support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or by giving them a call at (250) 286-7164.



