Campbell River Hospital Foundation Executive Director Stacey Marsh sells local realtor Brian Toner a strip of 50/50 tickets at Saturday’s ‘Golf. Because You Care’ fundraising tournament, which raises money for medical equipment for the hospital. Toner ended up winning the draw, but gave his winnings – over $800 – back to the foundation. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Hospital Foundation golf tournament another fantastic success

Another sold out tournament means another round of equipment headed to the Campbell River hospital

The annual “Golf. Because You Care” fundraising tournament for the Campbell River Hospital Foundation may have been beset by the first significant rainfall of the summer, but the weather certainly didn’t keep anyone away from Storey Creek Golf Course Saturday.

The tournament was once again fully-enrolled, with around 150 golfers taking part, along with many local businesses and organizations turning out to sponsor the event with prizes, activities and fun.

The annual event is one of the foundation’s major fundraisers each year, helping them purchase much-needed equipment for the hospital. This year they are raising money for two sets of GlideScopes – one for endoscopy and one for the post anesthetic care unit (PACU), according to the foundation’s executive director, Stacey Marsh.

“It’s used to intubate patients,” Marsh says. “In both of those departments, patients are coming out of general anesthetic or being sedated, and sometimes in situations like that, things can go a bit sideways. When that happens, these GlideScopes allow the anesthesiologist to quickly and safely intubate the patient with real-time views of what’s happening.”

Those two sets of GlideScopes cost around $44,000, which it’s possible the society could raise from just this one event thanks to those who support it.

“I want to say thank you so much,” Marsh told the crowd after dinner had wrapped up and before the auctions closed and prizes were awarded. “I don’t even know how many years it’s been that we’ve been doing this anymore, but I just want to say it’s so humbling to see so many familiar faces come back year after year. To be out here on a day like today – I’m just so honoured to be out here having fun with you.”

Check out some of the fun:

After all the scores were tallied up, the team of Tyler Somerville, Charles Belanger, Nick Whyte and Dan Parker came away the winners of the tournament with a score of 15-under-par after having come in second place two years in a row.

The real winners of the day, however, are the people of Campbell River, who will have a better-outfitted hospital thanks to the efforts of the Hospital Foundation and those who support the organization through events like this golf tournament.

The foundation’s next major event is the dinner/dance night at the Community Centre on Nov. 17, when they will once again welcome The Timebenders back to town for a night of partying through decades of rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets for that event are on sale now.

You can purchase them at this link or by contacting the foundation at 250-286-7164.

