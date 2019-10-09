Campbell River Hospital Auxiliary hosts B.C. auxiliaries

The Campbell River Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted the B.C. Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries conference at the Anchor Inn on Oct. 1 and 2.

Campbell River Deputy Mayor, Colleen Evans and MP Rachel Blaney were both in attendance to welcome 85 delegates from all parts of the Island. The conference consisted of great speakers, informative workshops, tours of auxiliary and hospital facilities, a town hall meeting and the B.C. Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries Annual General Meeting.

Although the C.R. Hospital Auxiliary was started 63 years ago, the B.C. Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries has been of service to Auxiliaries since 1945, working to strengthen Healthcare Auxiliaries through education and support. Together with their communities they provide funds and services to their healthcare facilities and other health-related programs.