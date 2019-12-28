The Campbell River Hospice Society held its lighter Garden Vigil Dec. 19, although the inclement weather meant it had to be held in doors. The vigil is held so members of the community can take a moment during the busy holiday season to honour those in their lives who have passed. Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Hospice Garden Vigil provides moment of remembrance
Members of the community can take a moment during the holidays to honour those who have passed
The Campbell River Hospice Society held its lighter Garden Vigil Dec. 19, although the inclement weather meant it had to be held in doors.
The vigil is held so members of the community can take a moment during the busy holiday season to honour those in their lives who have passed.
