The Campbell River Hospice Society held its lighter Garden Vigil Dec. 19, although the inclement weather meant it had to be held in doors. The vigil is held so members of the community can take a moment during the busy holiday season to honour those in their lives who have passed. Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Hospice Garden Vigil provides moment of remembrance

Members of the community can take a moment during the holidays to honour those who have passed

The Campbell River Hospice Society held its lighter Garden Vigil Dec. 19, although the inclement weather meant it had to be held in doors.

The vigil is held so members of the community can take a moment during the busy holiday season to honour those in their lives who have passed.

RELATED: Grief Can’t Wait

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Campbell River Hospice Society held its lighter Garden Vigil Dec. 19, although the inclement weather meant it had to be held in doors. The vigil is held so members of the community can take a moment during the busy holiday season to honour those in their lives who have passed. Meditation sound bowls helped create a contemplative atmosphere. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Greenways looks to (help things) grow in 2020

Just Posted

Greenways looks to (help things) grow in 2020

2019 marked the opening of Charstate Garden and launch of Fruit Tree Project for Greenways

Practice makes perfect for Culinary Team BC

Culinary Olympics will put B.C. cuisine in international spotlight

Campbellton beautification funding reconsidered, re-budgeted by city for 2020

$100,000 budgeted for a parking lot that won’t be happening now has been moved to other priorities

More new childcare spaces open in Campbell River

Province says more than 170 new child care spaces in Campbell River have been funded since July 2018

Campbell River city transit frequency to increase in January

BC Transit has increased the number of trips on some of its routes, beginning Jan. 6

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

B.C. man scores touchdowns in the fashion world

Former footballer Tyson Gibson chases down a stylish career

Lee Mendelson, producer of ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies on Christmas day

Mendelson wrote the lyrics to the show’s signature song, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Susan Service claims UVic failed to give as many as 134 members an annual salary increases they were due

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Deceased pilot was longtime member of Island flying community

Transportation Safety Board had to move wreckage from remote location

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

Most Read