Campbell River Hospice Garden Vigil provides moment of remembrance

The Campbell River Hospice Society held its lighter Garden Vigil Dec. 19, although the inclement weather meant it had to be held in doors. The vigil is held so members of the community can take a moment during the busy holiday season to honour those in their lives who have passed. Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

