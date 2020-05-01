A third Toastmasters International club has started in Campbell River. Black Press File Photo

Campbell River gets third Toastmasters club

Presentation building is focus of newest club

A new toastmasters club has started in Campbell River.

Talking the Walk Tuesday Night Toastmasters, is the third club in the city. It’s primary focus is on building presentations and is geared toward entrepreneurs who want to become educational speakers on their passions.

The club follows the Toastmaster Educational Program, but allows participants to bring their passions to the table to help develop presentations tailored to them. Areas like giving workshops, seminars, incorporating storytelling to keep audience attention and motivational and sales speeches are all part of the club’s programming. Meetings are held Tuesday nights at the Wellness Centre from 7 to 8:30.

Other clubs in the city include the Discovery Toastmasters Club on Tuesday afternoons. This club meets at the Community Centre in room 1 from 12:05 to 1:05 p.m. They use the traditional Toastmasters educational program to explore upbeat topics about life and the power of positive thinking. Members tell stories about life’s challenges and how they can be overcome.

The third club is the Wednesday Night Toastmaster Club, also held at the Community Centre in room 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This club is more traditional, and prides itself on following the original protocols set up by Toastmasters International. It is a good place to come for those who are serious about learning to run meetings and fill important roles within organizations. This club is useful for organization heads, supervisors, city council members and others in similar roles.

Toastmasters began in the 1920s in Bloomington, Ill., after Ralph C. Smedley organized a series of speaking clubs with the local YMCA. The clubs are non-profit, and collect membership fees and club fees to cover costs. Fees range between $90 and $130 for six months. Meetings are usually held in community spaces, but through the COVID-19 pandemic they will be held on Zoom.

The Talking the Walk club can be contacted at talkingthewalk@outlook.com. Information about the Discovery Toastmasters Club can be found by calling club president Nancy Belliveau at (250) 203-0272. The Wednesday Night Toastmaster Club information can be found at the club’s website: https://714495.toastmastersclubs.org/.

