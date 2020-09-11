Campbell River firefighters commemorate Sept. 11 terrorist attacks anniversary

Campbell River Fire Rescue displayed the American and Canadian flags from Tower I fire truck on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York City and elsewhere in the United States. The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities and was the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in U.S. history. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Fire Rescue displayed the American and Canadian flags from Tower I fire truck on Friday, Sept. 11 to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York City and elsewhere in the United States.

The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, including 26 Canadians, and is known as the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in U.S. history.

