Campbell River Fire Department chips trees for donations to Burn Fund

Wyatt, 3, and his dad Wesley Fietz check out the tree chipper set up by the Campbell River Fire Department on Saturday at the Sportsplex to chip Christmas Trees. The tree chipper was provided at a discount by Budget Tree Services. All of the proceeds go the the Burn Fund. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror.

Volunteers gathered at the Sportsplex today to collect and chip Christmas Trees.

For a number of years now the Campbell River Fire Department rents, at a discount from Budget Tree Services, a tree chipper in the new year.

All of the donations go the the Burn Fund.

Deputy Fire Cheif Kelly Bellefleur had to get creative on Saturday when he was on his way to the Sportsplex to volunteer at the tree chipping and he needed to bring his tree along with him. Photo submitt by Debra Rogers