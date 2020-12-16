Campbell River Community Foundation to host a virtual Hug in a Box

The Campbell River Community Foundation is holding a 'Hug in a Box' event on Dec. 20. Photo supplied by Campbell River Community Foundation

The Campbell River Community Foundation has created an interactive community Christmas celebration — Hug in a Box.

Created in the spirit of the season, Hug in a Box is an expression of joy and connection in our community. The concept is to bring the smells, tastes, sounds, and feelings of Christmas into your home, safely. The foundation has worked with the Tidemark Theatre, the Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce, the Peanut Gallery, local artists, musicians, dancers and many local businesses/groups to create this one-hour event to bring joy and celebration of the season to the community.

In fact local musician, Doug Folkins, wrote and recorded a special song for this event, you will find the recording attached. It was produced by Hugh Schmid.

The one hour Christmas extravaganza will be live streamed from the Tidemark Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 20 @ 7 p.m. People can purchase their ticket to the virtual show for $15 per household. Funds raised will cover the cost of the production and excess funds will contribute to the ongoing work of the Community Foundation.

People can buy tickets through the Tidemark Theatre: https://tidemarktheatre.com/ and the CR Community Foundation: https://www.crfoundation.ca/

