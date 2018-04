A piper plays at Frank James Park during a service to mark National Day of Mourning which commemorates workers who, due to a workplace hazard or incident, have suffered an illness, injury, or have been killed.

Yesterday was the National Day of Mourning, a day that commemorates workers who, due to a workplace hazard or incident, have suffered an illness, injury, or have been killed.

A ceremony was held today at Frank James Park to honor those workers. Wreaths were placed in honor of lost loved ones, as well as for a number of organizations including SD 72, and the Campbell River Fire Dept.