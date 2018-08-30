Campbell River business taking donations for Ann Elmore House and Rose Harbour again

Once again, donations of gently used lingerie, sleepwear and robes are being collected at La Tee Da throughout the months of August and September to help the women in need at the Campbell River and North island Transition Society’s Ann Elmore House and Rose Harbour.

In the summer of 2015, Stevie Turley of La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique in downtown Campbell River came up with the idea of helping women in need at the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society’s (CRNITS) Ann Elmore House and Rose Harbour by collecting gently used lingerie, sleepwear and robes.

This had never been done before in Campbell River and the drive was immensely successful.

For the fourth annual drive this year, Turley wants to continue to build on the success of the previous three drives. Once again, donations are being collected at La Tee Da throughout the months of August and September. As an incentive, anyone bringing in a suitable donation will receive a coupon for 15 per cent off on their next purchase at the store.

Continuing a tradition started two years ago, instead of just dropping off the donated items, the staff of La Tee Da will hold a bra fitting clinic at Rose Harbour specifically for the residents of both Ann Elmore House and Rose Harbour.

“Being fitted into a properly fitting bra should never be considered to be a luxury, it should be elemental to all women,” Turley said. “We all take for granted getting up in the morning and putting on clean bra and panties that fit. That is not an option for many women who have left violent situations with little or nothing. By offering a proper bra fitting with the donations we hope the women have a little more confidence and that we show them some compassion without judgement.”

In response to last year’s fit clinic, CRNITS staff all shared how wonderful the response was.

“All those who participated felt the genuine caring and attentiveness from Stevie and her crew. The evening was a complete success with our clients feeling uplifted, empowered and happy. Thank you to the La Tee Da crew! We look forward to making this an annual event!” says Susan Trayler, Housing Manager.

Donations can be dropped off at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique at 1042 Shoppers Row, next to Gourmet Essentials.