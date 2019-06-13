Campbell River-based artist Curtis Wilson (Mulidzas) created this frog design as the official logo of the Greenways Loop, a 25-km circuit of trails.

Campbell River-based artist designs logo for Greenways Loop

Frogs are creatures of great importance in Northwest Coast culture, says Curtis Wilson

Campbell River-based artist Curtis Wilson (Mulidzas) has designed a logo for the Greenways Loop ahead of an event meant to promote the nearly-complete 25-km recreational trail.

In a Facebook post, the Laichwiltach artist said the wak’es (frog) is highly significant in the arts and culture of the Northwest Coast.

Wilson noted that it’s a creature that “lives in two worlds, water and land… revered for its adaptability, knowledge and power to traverse worlds and inhabit diverse realms, both natural and supernatural.”

Promoters of the Greenways Loop hope the design will appear on signs that will eventually be installed at each kilometre along the Greenways Loop, a circuit of paths and trails around Campbell River.

Community members are invited to meet at Rotary Beach on the Seawalk at 6:30 p.m. on June 21, the longest day of the year, to travel along the loop in whole or in part.

Participants can “walk, run, jog, cycle, skip, yoga, rollerblade, kayak, stroller or chill,” said a post on the Facebook page of the Greenways Loop.

People taking part are asked to dress in red, to stand out against the green surroundings, as a drone films the event from the sky.

READ MORE: Cyclists to boost Greenways Loop with June 21 event in Campbell River

READ MORE: Campbell River artist to be showcased in Timberwest’s First Nation Cultural Art Showcase Program

Previous story
Respect the Mountain Day set for Mount Washington on Saturday
Next story
FISHING CORNER: Affordable fishing this weekend around the Island

Just Posted

Campbell River one of 16 new heat records set across B.C.

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

Campbell River-based artist designs logo for Greenways Loop

Frogs are creatures of great importance in Northwest Coast culture, says Curtis Wilson

Cortes Island director hopeful life in community can resume

Civil case against Noba Anderson was dropped in Supreme Court earlier this week

Police make arrests of a string of alleged drug dealers and ‘prolific offenders’ in Campbell River

Surrey Uniform Gang Task Force join forces with Campbell River RCMP

BC Hydro eyeing lowest summer water supply forecast for the Campbell River in 60 years

Dry weather conditions since February have been followed by record low rainfall in May

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Bette Midler rose not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Most Read