Campbell River-based artist designs logo for Greenways Loop

Frogs are creatures of great importance in Northwest Coast culture, says Curtis Wilson

Campbell River-based artist Curtis Wilson (Mulidzas) created this frog design as the official logo of the Greenways Loop, a 25-km circuit of trails.

Campbell River-based artist Curtis Wilson (Mulidzas) has designed a logo for the Greenways Loop ahead of an event meant to promote the nearly-complete 25-km recreational trail.

In a Facebook post, the Laichwiltach artist said the wak’es (frog) is highly significant in the arts and culture of the Northwest Coast.

Wilson noted that it’s a creature that “lives in two worlds, water and land… revered for its adaptability, knowledge and power to traverse worlds and inhabit diverse realms, both natural and supernatural.”

Promoters of the Greenways Loop hope the design will appear on signs that will eventually be installed at each kilometre along the Greenways Loop, a circuit of paths and trails around Campbell River.

Community members are invited to meet at Rotary Beach on the Seawalk at 6:30 p.m. on June 21, the longest day of the year, to travel along the loop in whole or in part.

Participants can “walk, run, jog, cycle, skip, yoga, rollerblade, kayak, stroller or chill,” said a post on the Facebook page of the Greenways Loop.

People taking part are asked to dress in red, to stand out against the green surroundings, as a drone films the event from the sky.

