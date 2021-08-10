Cambpell River Museum heritage interpreters “pilot” new aviation-themed puppet show

The Museum at Campbell River Heritage Interpreters have developed a brand new puppet show called “Bob & Seabee!”

The show features Bob Langdon, one of Campbell River’s first pilots, and his plane Seabee. Seabee is modelled after the Republic RC-3 Seabee, an amphibious aircraft that dominated the early days of Canadian West Coast bush flying.

“Bob & Seabee” tells the story of how the seaplane base was moved to its current location at Campbell River Spit. Initially, seaplanes operated out of the old Willows Hotel, but this area was not a desirable place to take off, land, or dock a plane when southeasterly winds were blowing.

“We chose this story to highlight the integral roles that Bob and the Seabees played in shaping the future of aviation in the area,” says Heritage Interpreter Michelle Rayner, “and since this year marks the 70th anniversary of the seaplane base at the Spit, it was perfect timing.”

Catch “Bob & Seabee” before the summer is over! This fun-filled, interactive new show will be playing at the Museum on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a same-day performance at the Tyee Spit at 1:30 p.m.

Be sure to join the puppets for other shows at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday through Aug. 28. Each show is followed by a fun craft for kids. Children will be able to participate in the Puppet Passport Program again this year for a chance to win an exciting prize: their very own puppet named “Tricky the Raven!” Show admission is by donation (suggested $2).

The Museum’s puppeteers will also be leading guided tours and activities in the permanent exhibits at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays until Aug. 28. For details, please contact the Museum at 250-287-3103, or find the puppets on Instagram @crmuseumpuppets.

