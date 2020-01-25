The John Howard Society of North Island is hosting a Burger, Beer and Silent Auction night on Feb. 3, hoping to raise enough funds to sponsor one child in the KidStart program for one year. Photo by milo-photo/Used under Common Licence

Burger and a beer for a cause? Yes, please.

John Howard Society hopes Feb. 3 fundraiser at Match will sponsor one child in KidStart

The John Howard Society of North Island (JHSNI) is hoping an event next Monday night will raise enough funds to put another local kid into a valuable community program.

The “Burger, Beer, and Silent Auction Night” on Feb. 3 at Match Eatery will see 100 per cent of the proceeds going to support the local KidStart program, according to program coordinator Tara Jordan.

“We still have to fundraise every cent to help the 187 vulnerable children on our waitlist and the 47 that are on my caseload,” Jordan says. “My goal for the night is to sell 120 tickets to raise $1,200, which is the cost of sponsoring a child to participate in KidStart for one year.”

Tickets for the event are only $25, and come with a burger or veggie burger, fries, drink (house wine, draft beer, or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice), as well as a $5 coupon for free slot play.

“We also have more than $1,000 in amazing donations for our silent auction, including a trip for four to Strathcona Park Lodge, and much, much more,” Jordan says.

Tickets are on sale at the The JHSNI at 140-10th Avenue in Campbell River on Monday 8:30 to 4:30, Tuesday-Thursday from 8:30-6:00 and Friday from 8:30-4:30, but they are closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Payment can also be made by e-transferring colleen.ross@jhsni.bc.ca, and indicating “burger and beverage” and what time you will be attending, as there are three dinner seatings to choose from: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m.

“Kids are welcome at Match until 10 p.m., so this is a fun family event,” Jordan says. “Please get your tickets today, and invite all of your friends for a fun, heartwarming, and fantastic way to support Campbell River’s only one-to-one mentoring program for children and youth. Thank you in advance for spreading the word! KidStart is funded entirely through grants, donations, and Gaming funds. With all the children on our waitlist, we are incredibly grateful for your support!

For questions or to RSVP and save tickets, please call Jordan directly at 250-203-3111 or reach her by email at tara.jordan@jhsni.bc.ca

RELATED: Meet your new best friend with KidStart

RELATED: Give the gift of time


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Happy to be in the newspaper

Just Posted

Burger and a beer for a cause? Yes, please.

John Howard Society hopes Feb. 3 fundraiser at Match will sponsor one child in KidStart

VIDEO: Boat burns in Maple Street boatyard

Firefighters were called to a boatyard on Maple St. between 14th and… Continue reading

Happy to be in the newspaper

Four year-old Dia Cammack had no idea that playing in the snow would land her in the newspaper

Carihi fly fishing program is no more

Well, okay, that’s not entirely true.

Affordable housing for women and children coming to downtown Campbell River

Complex will be located by Rose Harbour, which serves the same demographic and has long waiting list

Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Andrew Scheer said his caucus needs to stay sharp

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government will raise its response level to emergency, highest one

Most Read