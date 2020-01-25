Burger and a beer for a cause? Yes, please.

The John Howard Society of North Island is hosting a Burger, Beer and Silent Auction night on Feb. 3, hoping to raise enough funds to sponsor one child in the KidStart program for one year. Photo by milo-photo/Used under Common Licence

The John Howard Society of North Island (JHSNI) is hoping an event next Monday night will raise enough funds to put another local kid into a valuable community program.

The “Burger, Beer, and Silent Auction Night” on Feb. 3 at Match Eatery will see 100 per cent of the proceeds going to support the local KidStart program, according to program coordinator Tara Jordan.

“We still have to fundraise every cent to help the 187 vulnerable children on our waitlist and the 47 that are on my caseload,” Jordan says. “My goal for the night is to sell 120 tickets to raise $1,200, which is the cost of sponsoring a child to participate in KidStart for one year.”

Tickets for the event are only $25, and come with a burger or veggie burger, fries, drink (house wine, draft beer, or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice), as well as a $5 coupon for free slot play.

“We also have more than $1,000 in amazing donations for our silent auction, including a trip for four to Strathcona Park Lodge, and much, much more,” Jordan says.

Tickets are on sale at the The JHSNI at 140-10th Avenue in Campbell River on Monday 8:30 to 4:30, Tuesday-Thursday from 8:30-6:00 and Friday from 8:30-4:30, but they are closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Payment can also be made by e-transferring colleen.ross@jhsni.bc.ca, and indicating “burger and beverage” and what time you will be attending, as there are three dinner seatings to choose from: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m.

“Kids are welcome at Match until 10 p.m., so this is a fun family event,” Jordan says. “Please get your tickets today, and invite all of your friends for a fun, heartwarming, and fantastic way to support Campbell River’s only one-to-one mentoring program for children and youth. Thank you in advance for spreading the word! KidStart is funded entirely through grants, donations, and Gaming funds. With all the children on our waitlist, we are incredibly grateful for your support!

For questions or to RSVP and save tickets, please call Jordan directly at 250-203-3111 or reach her by email at tara.jordan@jhsni.bc.ca

