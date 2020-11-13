Big Truck Parade goes virtual for 2020

The annual Christmas Big Truck Parade is going virtual this year.

The Downtown BIA, the Chamber of Commerce and Shaw Spotlight are compiling all the drone coverage as well as videos and pictures from past parades and transforming them into a 2020 Big Truck Parade!

It can be viewed on Dec. 5 beginning at 6 p.m. on Shaw Spotlight Channel 4, the Downtown BIA Facebook and the Campbell River & District Chamber’s Youtube Channel. There are some spectacular images and it will be wonderful to watch time and time again!

The Downtown Business Improvement Association (BIA) received word from Vancouver Island Health Authority that it cannot proceed with its parade as outlined in its Special Event Permit. The BIA’s request was reviewed by the Provincial Health Officer’s office and it was determined the event did not meet the requirements of the Gatherings and Events Order.

“We gave it our best shot!” a BIA press release says. “We spent hours crafting a proposal that was well thought out and detailed, covering all the health protocols and traffic controls.

“So, thank you all for supporting this wonderful community event over the years; we will be back and it will be bigger and better than ever!”

Campbell RiverCoronavirus